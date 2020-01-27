ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said a man was found shot to death in the Botanical Heights neighborhood Monday night.
Police said the man was found in the 4000 block of McRee just before 9:30 p.m.
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.
Police have not released the name or age of the victim.
This would be the city’s 15th killing of 2020.
