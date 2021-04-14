BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot to death in a Belleville home late Tuesday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Kingery Court after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot. While detectives were on scene investigating, a second person went to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound believed to connected to the fatal shooting.
While the investigation is in its early stages, police said it is believed that all persons involved in the incident knew one another. They also stressed detectives are not currently searching for any additional suspects.
The deceased has not been identified.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Belleville Police (618-234-1212) or Crimestoppers (866-371-8477).
