KMOV Homicide Investigation Generic
Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police officers are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in south St. Louis Thursday evening.

Police said the man was found shot in a car in the 2600 block of Tennessee Avenue in the Tower Grove East neighborhood around 6:28 p.m. Thursday. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 314- 444-5371 or you can leave a tip and remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.