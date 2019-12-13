ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police officers are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in south St. Louis Thursday evening.
Police said the man was found shot in a car in the 2600 block of Tennessee Avenue in the Tower Grove East neighborhood around 6:28 p.m. Thursday.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 314- 444-5371 or you can leave a tip and remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.