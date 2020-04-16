GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are working a death investigation after a shooting in north St. Louis County.
Police said a man was shot on Balmoral Drive in Glasgow Village shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said they found the man, who is in his 20s, lying at the intersection of Balmoral Drive and Midlothian Road.
The man died at the scene. His name has not been released yet.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
