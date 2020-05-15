ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are working to find out how a man ended up shot to death along the side of the interstate Friday morning.
St. Louis police said the man was found dead along I-70 westbound near West Florissant just after 3 a.m.
The name of the man has not been released, and no further information has been made available by police yet.
