SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering at a local hospital after being found shot on the highway in South County.
Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Interstate 55 and Butler Hill Road for a report of a car crash. Once they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
His identity and age has not released.
