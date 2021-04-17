ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot near a gas station in north St. Louis City early Saturday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 21-year-old man was found at the intersection of West Florissant and Adelaide near the BP gas station. Police said he was shot in the stomach. He was conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to a hospital.
No other information was released.
