ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot Monday morning in south St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was found near Interstate 55 and Arsenal just before 10 a.m. but officers believe he was shot near Carondelet Park.
Police said the man was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
