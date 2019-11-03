ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after two victims were found shot in north St. Louis City Sunday.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hebert around 12:09 p.m. Sunday and found a man shot multiple times in the back and another victim grazed in the hand.
Police said both victims were taken to a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.