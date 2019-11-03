KMOV Generic Red Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after two victims were found shot in north St. Louis City Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hebert around 12:09 p.m. Sunday and found a man shot multiple times in the back and another victim grazed in the hand.

Police said both victims were taken to a hospital.

