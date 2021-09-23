ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured in an Old North St. Louis shooting Wednesday.
The man was found shot multiple times inside a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of North Florissant around 6:40 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
Further information regarding the shooting has not been released. Due to the 21-year-old victim’s condition, homicide detectives are investigating. Tips can be submitted to police or CrimeStoppers.
