ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a St. Louis-area Rally's.
Police said the 28-year-old was found laying on the ground in the parking lot of Rally's at 3730 Goodfellow Blvd. around 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
Police said the man couldn't provide a statement due to his injuries.
He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
