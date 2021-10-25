NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found near a north St. Louis cemetery overnight Monday.
Police were called to the 4900 block of Rosalie Street near Bellefontaine Cemetery in the Mark Twain neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. where they found a man, later identified as Kelly Terrell Collier, shot dead.
Anyone who can assist with the homicide investigation should contact CrimeStoppers & homicide detectives.
