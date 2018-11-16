NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a vacant apartment in north St. Louis County early Friday morning
The man, whom police described as possibly being in his early 20s, was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive just before 7 a.m.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.