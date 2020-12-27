ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man in his 30s was unconscious when officers found him shot in south St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they found the man outside the Circle K at 8200 S. Broadway just after 6 p.m.
He died from his injuries and homicide detectives were called to the scene. This is in the Patch neighborhood, south of Carondelet.
A man was shot and killed a block down from this location on Christmas Eve.
This is the second homicide in the city Sunday. A man was killed in North City just after 2:30 p.m. in the Lewis Park neighborhood.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.