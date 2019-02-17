NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot and killed in a North County hotel parking lot of a early Sunday morning.
The victim, a man in his late teens or early twenties, was found in the parking lot of the Budget Inn at 1405 Dunn Road. Police said the man suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.
St. Louis County Police officers from the North County precinct responded to a call for service regarding shots fired at around 1:25 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 1-866-371-8477.
