NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.
Police found a man dead around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr. near Lee's Pawn and Jewelry store.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
