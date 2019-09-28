KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police said a 40-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vacant home in Kinloch Saturday morning.
The man was found just before 11:00 a.m. in the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
