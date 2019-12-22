JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in St. Louis County found a man sitting in a parked car in a strip mall lot in Jennings who had been shot.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. His name has not been released.
News 4 crews saw at least 30 evidence markers on the ground around businesses in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Blvd. Several parked cars were hit by bullets. One business in the area was also hit by bullets.
Police said shortly after find the man shot, they received a call for a crash near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Larimore Road in Spanish Lake. An SUV had hit a curb and had flipped.
The two people inside the car took off from the crash, police said.
Detectives believe the is a connection between the shooting and the crash.
Since both incidents happened in busy areas, police are hopeful there are witnesses to either incident. If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
