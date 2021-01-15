ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Wednesday.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was found shot multiple times inside the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge around 6 p.m. This is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. He was identified Friday as Moye Elkins, 30, of South City.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers or police.
