ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the back in north St. Louis City Saturday.
Officers found the man near Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood shortly after 12 p.m.
Police said the man was shot in the back. He was breathing but unconscious.
No other information was released.
