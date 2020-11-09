ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police officers found a man shot multiple times in south St. Louis City Monday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 24-year-old was found shot at 5400 S. Broadway just before 9 p.m. This happened right between the Mount Pleasant and Carondelet neighborhoods.
Officers said the man was shot in the back, arms and legs.
No other information was released.
