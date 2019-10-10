ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot Thursday afternoon in St. Louis City.
Officers received a call shortly after 2 p.m. and found the man suffering gunshot wounds near Kingshighway Blvd. and Maple Ave. in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.
The victim was found conscious and breathing.
No additional information was released.
