ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- A man was shot in south St. Louis City Thursday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 40-year-old man was shot in the area of Interstate 55 and Arsenal. He drove to the intersection of Broadway and Chestnut, near Caleco Bar and Grill, where officers found him. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. and left the man with an arm injury.
Officers haven't released any information on potential suspects.
