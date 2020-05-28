ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot in the restroom at a South City park Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to St. Louis Square Park in the 7700 block of South Broadway just before 2 p.m. after a 34-year-old man was found in the restroom shot multiple times.
Police said the injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other details have been released, but authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.