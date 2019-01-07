NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in an alley in the Baden neighborhood of North City on Monday night.
A male victim was shot in a rear alley in the 8200 block of N. Broadway just after 10:00 p.m.
He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on scene.
Shortly after midnight, Real Time Crime confirmed the victim had died.
Other details are not known at this time.
