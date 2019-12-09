ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found short in south St. Louis City Monday afternoon.
Police said the man was found in the area of Minnesota Ave and Osage Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
Police said the man was shot in the torso. He was breathing when he was found.
No other information was released.
