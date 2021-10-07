ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot multiple times inside a car in north St. Louis Thursday morning.
The shooting victim was found in the 6000 block of Garesche just before 7 a.m. He was not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived.
Police have not released any further information regarding the shooting. This story will be updated when details become available.
