ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after police found him shot in his car Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man was found in a vehicle on the 3700 block of Maffitt shortly before 2 p.m. He was suffering from a gunshot wound in his side.
Officials took the victim to a local hospital.
His condition has not been released. Police have no suspect information.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.