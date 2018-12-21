ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death along a busy interstate near downtown St. Louis overnight.
Police said the man was found dead in a crashed vehicle along westbound Interstate 44 near the Seventh Street exit ramp around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
It is currently unknown if the man was shot before he got onto the interstate. It is also unknown if he was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Stay tuned to News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
