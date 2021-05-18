SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was found fatally shot behind a dumpster in South City Sunday morning.
Obbie Shaw III, 27, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest behind a dumpster in the 800 block of Schirmer in the Carondelet neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
