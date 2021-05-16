KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was found fatally shot behind a dumpster in South City Sunday morning.

A man in his 20s or 30s was found with a gunshot wound to the chest behind a dumpster in the 800 block of Schirmer in the Carondelet neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. 

Homicide detectives are investigating.

