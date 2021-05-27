HOUSTON, TX. (KPRC/CNN) – A man was taken into custody Wednesday for stowing away in a Houston Walmart.
Authorities said the man was living in the store’s air ducts. Houston police officers and a SWAT team were called to the store when the man refused to come out. The man was reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis.
After getting out of the air ducts, the man was taken into custody in an ambulance. It is not known how long he was living in the air ducts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.