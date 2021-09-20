KMOVGeneric_investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police launched a suspicious sudden death investigation after a man was found dead inside his DeBaliviere Place apartment Sunday. 

Jerome Brown, 59, was found "in early stages of decomposition" inside his apartment in the 5400 block of Delmar Blvd. around 6:30 p.m., police said. His cause of death has not been released, but police said an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner. 

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing suspicious sudden death investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or detectives at 314-444-5371. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.