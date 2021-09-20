ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police launched a suspicious sudden death investigation after a man was found dead inside his DeBaliviere Place apartment Sunday.
Jerome Brown, 59, was found "in early stages of decomposition" inside his apartment in the 5400 block of Delmar Blvd. around 6:30 p.m., police said. His cause of death has not been released, but police said an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing suspicious sudden death investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or detectives at 314-444-5371.
