Joshua O'Keefe 2007 MUG

This is a mugshot of Joshua O'Keefe from 2007 when he was charged with robbery. 

 St. Charles City PD

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A jury found Joshua O'Keefe guilty of involuntary manslaughter Monday after police said he punched an elderly man many times on the shoulder of the interstate, resulting in the man's death.

The victim, 68-year-old Ron Lawson, was a volunteer firefighter for the Winfield Fire Protection Service.

O'Keefe was charged with second-degree murder after the attack that happened in August 2020. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said O'Keefe's sentencing date will be in December.

O'Keefe turned himself in to the Troop C headquarters in St. Charles County after police put out his photo. O'Keefe's wife was also arrested following the incident.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.