ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A jury found Joshua O'Keefe guilty of involuntary manslaughter Monday after police said he punched an elderly man many times on the shoulder of the interstate, resulting in the man's death.
The victim, 68-year-old Ron Lawson, was a volunteer firefighter for the Winfield Fire Protection Service.
O'Keefe was charged with second-degree murder after the attack that happened in August 2020. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said O'Keefe's sentencing date will be in December.
O'Keefe turned himself in to the Troop C headquarters in St. Charles County after police put out his photo. O'Keefe's wife was also arrested following the incident.
The wife of a Troy, Missouri man charged in a deadly road rage encounter in St. Charles County Sunday has been arrested.
