ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Marcell Foster was found guilty by a jury Wednesday in a 2020 murder on Main Street in St. Charles that happened after a barfight.

Charges said Foster, 27, approached 32-year-old LaRico Martin in the parking lot of Lloyd and Harry's Bar in the 200 block of North Main Street on Dec. 26, 2020, after an argument between the two. Police said Foster shot Martin multiple times, killing him.

Foster was also charge with armed criminal action. He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole and will be sentenced on April 11.