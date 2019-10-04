COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man accused of shooting an Exxon Gas Station employee during an armed robbery in Collinsville on Aug. 15, 2017 has been found guilty.
The suspect, Patrick B. Wilson, of Collinsville, was found guilty by a jury on charged of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
The 36-year-old employee was shot by Wilson after a robbery was announced at the gas station at 810 South Morrison Drive around 10:30 p.m.
After shooting the employee, Wilson left with an undisclosed amount of money.
K-9 Officers were called in to assist in the search for Wilson but were initially unable to locate him.
Collinsville Police Department investigators worked through the night into Wednesday trying to locate him. The investigation led them to Wilson and at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, he was taken into custody, police said.
