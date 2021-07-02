ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being found shot next to a stolen car at a north St. Louis gas station overnight.
The unidentified man was found next to a car with heavy ballistic damage at the Citgo Gas Station in the 2800 block of N. Vandeventer around 12:20 a.m. Friday. Police stated a preliminary investigation suggested someone inside of a silver vehicle fired shots into the man’s vehicle and then drove off.
The man was taken the hospital and later pronounced dead. Officers said the car he was found next to was reported stolen out of St. Peters.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
