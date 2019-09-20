CARSONVILLE, MO. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found fatally shot near a North County commuter lot late Thursday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center for a report of a man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they believe the shooting happened near the intersection of North Hanley Road and University Place Drive.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
