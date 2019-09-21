NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was found shot in the Carr Square neighborhood in May has been identified.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Cass Avenue around 12:15 p.m. where a man's body was found with gunshot wounds inside a car, which had struck a tree.
The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Saturday, he was identified as Terryon St. John, 21, of South City.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. The search is still on for the suspect.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
