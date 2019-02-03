SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say a man was found fatally shot in an alley in South City Sunday night.
Authorities said the man’s body was found in the 4400 block of Michigan around 8:40 p.m.
A witness told News 4 that he heard several shots.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
