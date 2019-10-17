ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death in north St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
A 47-year-old was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive around 1:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.