UPLANDS PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- North County Police Cooperative requested help from the Major Case Squad after a man was found dead in Uplands Park Wednesday.
According to the Major Case Squad, the 30-year-old man, later identified as Patrick Leeper, was found at a home in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue. The home is just down the street from the Velda Village Hills City Hall at Glenmore Avenue and Avondale Avenue.
Central County Dispatch told News 4 that man had been shot.
No further information has been released yet by law enforcement.
If you know any information about the circumstances surrounding this death, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Uplands Park is outside of Pine Lawn.
