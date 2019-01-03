ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Thursday morning.
Around 5:15 a.m., officers with St. Louis County were called to Helen Avenue and Jennings Crossing for a report of a person down. When they arrived, officers found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.