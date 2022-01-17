Man found fatally shot in car near North County apartment complex

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was found fatally shot in a car in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. in 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane, which is near the Hillcrest Apartments in North County. Police tell News 4 they found a man shot inside a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.