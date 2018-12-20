ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in Soulard overnight.
Police said they found the man, later identified as 29-year-old Kamaron V. Eldridge, inside a car at the intersection of 11th Street and Allen shortly before midnight Wednesday.
Eldridge was reportedly not conscious but was breathing while being transported. He died shortly arriving at an area hospital.
According to police, a 42-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released.
