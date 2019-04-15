ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead outside a south St. Louis school early Monday morning.
Police told News 4 they were called to the 2600 block of Ohio Avenue, where Kipp Wisdom Academy is located, for a “suspicious person.” When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man dead.
Homicide detectives told News 4 it "doesn't look like the man was killed" and they are not handling the investigation.
No further information has been released regarding the death.
