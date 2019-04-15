Man found dead on Wash Ave. 41519

Crime scene van on Washington Avenue after a man was found dead.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown St. Louis Monday.

The man was found unresponsive in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The man’s cause of death has not been released.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.