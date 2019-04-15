ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown St. Louis Monday.
The man was found unresponsive in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
The man’s cause of death has not been released.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
