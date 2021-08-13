CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old man was found dead on the Creve Coeur Golf Course Friday.
Police say they received a call around 10:45 a.m. from the 600 block of Fairways Circle, which is very close to the golf course, about a missing person. A family member later located the missing 19-year-old man dead on the golf course.
There are no signs of foul play. Part of the golf course was briefly closed while police processed the scene. The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
