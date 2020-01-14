ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in south St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the 7900 block of Hildesheim around 12:49 p.m.
Officers found a man in his 40s killed on a porch. It wasn't specified how the man was killed but officers said he suffered an apparent physical injury.
No other information was released.
