ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police found a man dead after responding to a 911 call on Thursday morning in Jennings, Mo.
Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Gerald Watson, who was pronounced dead after police discovered his body near the front door of his home. The incident took place in the 7300 block of Jenwood Avenue.
According to the investigation, police found an altercation occurred between the deceased victim and another individual immediately prior to a 911 call prompting their police visit.
Police took a 54-year-old man into custody Friday afternoon. The man has not been charged at this time.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
If you have any information, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
